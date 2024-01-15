The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CI opened at $305.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.85. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

