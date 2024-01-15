The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

GDV stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,644,000 after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.