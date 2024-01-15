The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $129.50 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

