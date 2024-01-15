The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MXF opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

