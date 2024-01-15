The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
MXF opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $19.49.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
