The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

