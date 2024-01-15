The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Western Union worth $49,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

