TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TXMD stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

