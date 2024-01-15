TIAA Trust National Association Takes $231,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

