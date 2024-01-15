TIAA Trust National Association Takes $257,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $381.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

