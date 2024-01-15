TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKO. Roth Mkm cut their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $320,964,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.