TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,030 shares of company stock worth $146,732,272. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $981.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $908.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $659.59 and a 1-year high of $1,033.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.