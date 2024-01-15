Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Short Interest Update

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

