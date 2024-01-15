Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

UBER opened at $63.20 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

