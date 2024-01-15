Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Unitil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTL opened at $49.65 on Monday. Unitil has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UTL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unitil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unitil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 457,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.