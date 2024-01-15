Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Urbana Stock Performance

URB stock opened at C$5.03 on Monday. Urbana has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 77.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$66.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Urbana

About Urbana

In related news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. Company insiders own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.