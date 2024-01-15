UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,146 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UWM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UWM by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $617.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.62. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.80 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

