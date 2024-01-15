Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $54.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.