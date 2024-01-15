Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 323.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

