Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $547.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

