Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 239.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,236,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 445,740 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on VGR

Vector Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Vector Group stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.40%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.