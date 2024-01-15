VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. VEON has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VEON by 891.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 704,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in VEON by 45.8% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,031,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 323,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

