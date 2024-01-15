Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Short Interest Down 22.8% in December

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.2 %

VRE opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -25.61%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

