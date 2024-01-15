Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Update

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 2Xideas AG grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 156,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.7 %

WD stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.