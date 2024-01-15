Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $41.64 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00085486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,533,690 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.