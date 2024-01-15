Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 19.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of WDC opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

