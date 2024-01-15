Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Western Digital by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Western Digital by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

WDC opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.