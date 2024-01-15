Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $105.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.24. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

