White Pine Investment CO Sells 103 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.



