Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock worth $60,120,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $547.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.