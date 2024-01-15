Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,333,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,736,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 53.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

