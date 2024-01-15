Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

