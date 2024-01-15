Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,226 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

