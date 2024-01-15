Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,698,000 after purchasing an additional 90,786 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,647,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $182.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

