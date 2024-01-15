Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CHRD stock opened at $157.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.08. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,678 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

