18,062 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,640,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

