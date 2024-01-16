1,822 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,119 shares of company stock worth $2,185,909 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.