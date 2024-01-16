2,858 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Energy

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.