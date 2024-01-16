7,296 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

