A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.5% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 77,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AOS opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.