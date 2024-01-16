Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

