Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

