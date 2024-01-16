Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 2,206 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%.

In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $771,953. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

