Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.