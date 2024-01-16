Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. Bank of America raised Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

