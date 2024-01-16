Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 620 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

ESLT stock opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $225.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.92.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

