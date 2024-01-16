Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 9,361 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

