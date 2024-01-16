Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 68.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 36.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 127.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Up 2.0 %

Maximus stock opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

