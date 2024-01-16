Advisor Partners II LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

