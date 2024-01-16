Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases New Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MGY. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

