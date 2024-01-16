Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 338,284 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

